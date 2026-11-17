For years, fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) have joked about how several major events could take place before the much-awaited game finally arrives. Now, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) announcement about MS Dhoni's future with the franchise has given fans another reason to revisit the joke. The news has triggered emotional reactions, with several X users saying they got Dhoni's retirement before GTA 6. The game is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after GTA V.

On Tuesday, CSK appointed the World Cup-winning captain as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The announcement also marks the end of Dhoni's playing career with the franchise.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns. He has made 272 appearances for the franchise, making him its most-capped player. With 5,314 runs, he is also CSK's second-highest run-scorer.

Announcing his new role, CSK shared an emotional message on X, recalling Dhoni's contribution to the franchise over the years. They wrote, "Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home."

However, alongside the emotional reactions to the announcement, the internet found another way to express its feelings through the long-running GTA 6 joke.

Soon after the news emerged, X users began sharing posts connecting Dhoni's retirement with the much-awaited game's release. One user shared an emotional post, saying that fans had really got MS Dhoni's retirement before GTA 6.

Check Out The Post Here:

Another user pointed out that Dhoni had retired just two days before the launch of GTA VI, adding that fans could now say they got Thala's retirement before GTA VI.

One user thanked Dhoni and wrote, "We got Thala's retirement before GTA 6. Thank you, legend, for all the memories," and called it the end of an era.

A third user described the moment as the last-ever "before GTA 6" joke, while another shared a post saying that MS Dhoni had retired before the official release of GTA 6, expressing emotion through crying emojis.

Another user wrote, "He even finished the GTA 6 joke in his own style."

A social media user shared multiple photos from Bollywood movies showing actors looking sad in different scenes. The post was shared as a reaction to reports of MS Dhoni's retirement, with users expressing their emotions through these movie scenes.

While GTA 6 fans continue to wait for the game, Dhoni's new role has brought an emotional moment for CSK supporters. For fans who have watched him lead the franchise through victories and challenging times, the announcement marks the end of his playing journey with the team, even as he prepares to remain connected with the Super Kings as their mentor.