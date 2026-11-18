Cyclone Akvan is moving over the Bay of Bengal at a rather slow pace of just 3 kmph, according to the latest bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD). While a cyclone's speed does not necessarily determine how destructive it will be, its movement can influence how much rain it dumps over an area and the risk of flooding. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday, November 20. Along with Andhra Pradesh, its neighbours Telangana and Odisha are also on alert.

READ | Cyclone Akvan: Meaning, Origin, And Why Iran Named Latest Bay Of Bengal Storm

Since the weather department has mentioned its speed, it begs an important question: Why does it matter, and what does a slow-moving storm mean for the regions in its path?

Let's look at a scientific answer to this question. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Hydrometeorology examined 280 tropical cyclones that made landfall between 2010 and 2019.

The research found a significant relationship between a cyclone's forward movement and the severity of flooding associated with it. Storms that moved more slowly tended to produce heavier accumulated rainfall over affected areas, increasing the likelihood of river flooding. And the reason is surprisingly simple: When a cyclone takes longer to move away from a region, its rain-bearing systems can continue affecting the same area for an extended period, allowing water to accumulate.

The study also found that the total precipitation associated with a cyclone was among the strongest factors linked to flood severity. Other factors included the size and intensity of the storm, the amount of moisture already present in the soil and the slope of the affected terrain. Researchers noted that severe flooding was possible even with relatively weak tropical storms, underlining that a cyclone's wind category alone does not determine its flood potential.

A year later, another study published in Nature Communications examined satellite rainfall observations from 2001 to 2020, and came to the conclusion that the average rainfall rate within tropical cyclones actually increased with their forward speed. On average, fast-moving cyclones had rainfall rates about 24 per cent higher than slow-moving ones. The difference was even greater among the most intense storms.

However, this does not necessarily mean that faster-moving cyclones produce more rain overall. Since a slower-moving storm can remain over the same region for longer, it results in greater cumulative rainfall despite having a lower average rainfall rate. The researchers found that the additional time a slow-moving cyclone spends affecting an area can outweigh the difference in its rainfall rate.

Thus, more than cyclonic storm's speed, its intensity, size, rainfall distribution, track and interaction with surrounding weather systems influence the damage it can cause.

In case of Akvan, what meteorologists are more concerned about is the formation of three cyclonic systems in quick succession.

On October 28, Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast near Narsapur. It was followed by Cyclone Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra coast near Ongole on November 3.

Meteorologically, the October to December period is favourable for cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal. But three cyclonic storms point to heightened oceanic heat content, and the effect of El-Nino, which is fuelling the rare cyclone spell.

El-Nino's warming effect has intensified since August and it is expected to reach its strongest level by December, according to World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), a UN body.

El-Nino's effect was also visible in 1976 and 1987 when Andhra Pradesh faced three cyclones in a month. Both were El-Nino years.