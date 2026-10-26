Little Girl Donates Piggy Bank Savings To Help Maharashtra's Drought-Hit Farmers

A small act of kindness by a young girl has touched hearts after she decided to donate her savings to help farmers struggling with drought. Varda Timande, along with her younger brother, contributed Rs 3,575 from their piggy bank to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support drought-affected farmers.

The children's gesture caught the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who shared their story on social media and expressed how deeply he was moved by their concern for the farming community.

While speaking to the Chief Minister, Varda expressed concern about the difficulties faced by farmers affected by drought. She said they should receive help so that they could survive the challenging situation.

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The young girl also expressed hope that their small contribution would bring happiness to farmers. Her words and decision to donate the money she had saved touched the Chief Minister.

Devendra Fadnavis Praises Children's Gesture

Sharing the story on social media, Fadnavis said the decision taken by Varda and her younger brother to donate their savings had deeply touched his heart.

He was particularly moved by Varda's concern for farmers, whom he referred to as "Baliraja". He highlighted how the young girl understood their suffering and wanted to help them despite her small contribution.

The Chief Minister said the children's gesture offered an important lesson to society, as even a young girl had shown sensitivity towards the struggles of farmers whose hard work supports people's lives.

Fadnavis praised Varda for her compassion and described the donation as a significant act of kindness made possible by the children's small savings.