'Knicks In 6, 2026 NBA Finals': New York Man's 2020 High School Yearbook Prediction Goes Viral

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship in 53 years, and a man from Long Island saw it coming six years ago. In his 2020 Smithtown High School West yearbook quote, Evan Pfeufer predicted the Knicks would win the title in 2026, a bold claim given that his favourite team was in dire form at the time, finishing the season with a record of 41-31.

“Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals,” Pfeufer wrote next to his portrait in the yearbook, which has since gone viral on social media, racking up thousands of views.

Pfeufer, now 23 and in sales, said he wanted to use the yearbook to make a bold declaration and picked the year and the game number as they rhymed the best.

“I was at my good buddy's house and I said, ‘Knicks, six, 2026'. It rhymed so well that I just figured, all right, I'm gonna put that there," Pfeufer was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

“I could have said Knicks in 5, 2025, or Knicks in 7, 2027. I guess I got the right year," he added.

While some initially claimed that the pic may have been AI-generated, Pfeufer posted a video clip of his unconventional entry into the yearbook, quashing all the rumours.

"What in the Simpsons episode is happening here," said one user, while another added: "By the looks of it, this is the coolest thing he's ever did during his high school career."

A third commented: "Please, can you guess the lottery numbers for me. I need some help."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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NBA Finals

The Knicks pulled off the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history by erasing a 29-point deficit against the Spurs. Marshalled by star Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 36 points, the Knicks needed a game-clinching tip by OG Anunoby in the dying seconds to see the game through and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

The Knicks will now have three chances to clinch their first title since 1973, starting with game five on Saturday in San Antonio.