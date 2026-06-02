Alicia Keys Steals The Show At Knicks Victory Parade In New York City

New York City turned into a sea of celebration as fans came out in huge numbers to honour the Knicks after their long awaited NBA Championship win. On June 18, the streets were filled with crowds as a championship parade made its way through the city. Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the players, city officials and well known supporters who joined the celebration.

The event ended with a special performance by Alicia Keys, who sang the iconic New York anthem Empire State of Mind at the City Hall. The parade featured Knicks inspired decoration, along with appearances from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Timothee Chalamet, among others.

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The victory parade for the Knicks began near Battery Park and Bowling Green before moving to Lower Manhattan. The team travelled to Broadway along with the famous Canyon of Heroes, where the crowds celebrated their win. The parade ended at City Hall, where the main ceremony was held.

At City Hall, fans watched speeches from team members and city officials, along with the presentation of the symbolic keys to the city. The event also featured live music to mark the historic championship celebration.

Alicia Keys performed for the crowd, but Jay Z, who was expected by some fans to join her on stage, did not appear for a joint performance during the event.

Before the official parade celebration, Alicia also hosted a private party earlier in the week at Capitale. She appeared in a Knicks jacket and performed the team anthem for guests in attendance.

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The Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973 after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals.