JPMorgan Executive Fired After Viral Knicks Parade Trash Bin Incident | Video

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been dismissed after a viral video appeared to show her emptying a public trash bin onto a New York City sidewalk and walking away with the container.

The woman, identified as Angie Báez, 40, most recently served as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase, New York Post reported.

The incident occurred during a parade after the New York Knicks' NBA championship victory last week, as per Fox News. Videos circulating on social media showed a woman dressed in Knicks apparel tipping the contents of a trash onto the sidewalk before carrying the bin away as onlookers watched. The footage quickly gained attention online, drawing criticism from social media users.

JPMorgan Chase confirmed The New York Post that Báez was no longer employed by the company. "This employee is no longer with the company," a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said.

She previously served as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at The Infatuation, a New York-based review platform that was acquired by JPMorgan Chase later as part of its expansion into lifestyle and consumer engagement content.

According to publicly available professional records, Báez also held roles relating to diversity and inclusion at companies, including Squarespace and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The incident occurred amid citywide celebrations following the Knicks' NBA Finals triumph, which ended the franchise's lengthy championship drought.

Thousands of fans lined the streets for the parade that went down the city's "Canyon of Heroes", with many climbing onto vehicles and structures to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. However, the viral trash-bin episode became one of the most widely discussed moments from the event.

Commenting on the incident, the New York City Department of Sanitation criticised the alleged conduct, stating that dumping garbage on a public street and taking city property for personal use are "both illegal, antisocial behaviors".

However, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on June 20 that it had not received any formal complaints related to the incident and Báez had not been charged with any offence.

According to a profile published on The Infatuation's website, Báez was recognised for her commitment to driving positive change within the organisation. “Angie's efforts have helped position [The Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry,” it said, calling her one of the “brightest voices” in the space."