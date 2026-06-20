Woman Hailed As Hero For Saving Man's Life During New York Knicks Parade, Video Viral

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) is being hailed a hero online after rescuing a New York Knicks fan who collapsed from a suspected overdose during Thursday's parade. Simone Kelly, 24, of New Jersey, was enjoying the festivities when she saw a man climb onto the roof of a subway station entrance. Immediately assessing that something was not right, Kelly, a member of the South Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad in New Jersey, sprang into action and climbed to reach the man.

A now-viral video of the incident, posted on Instagram by @petershrievedon, shows the entire ordeal, including the administering of the anti-overdose treatment by Kelly, who also rapidly rubbed the man's chest to test his unresponsiveness.

"He was unresponsive, had decreased respiratory drive and the pinpoint pupils. That's usually enough we need to treat it as an overdose," Kelly was quoted as saying by CBS News.

After someone in the crowd below threw Kelly a Narcan kit, she decided to give him the nasal spray. As the man regained consciousness, Kelly had to deal with him making multiple attempts to plant a kiss on her face. At first, she simply turned her face away but was then forced to push him off when he didn't give up.

"I've had to deal with it more than I would like to in my profession," Kelly said. "A lot of the time, I've had to swat the hand away or shut down a conversation that is not going in the direction I wanted it to go in. Or someone trying to kiss me after I Narcan him."

(Trigger Warning: The video can be triggering for some. Please practice caution.)

Check The Viral Clip Here:

After the EMS arrived, Kelly allowed the other professionals to take over, highlighting it was their jurisdiction. Kelly added that she doesn't know what happened to the man after he was taken away, but she's hopeful her actions made a difference.

Despite the annoyance, Kelly, a full-time student studying neuroscience at Drew University, said she was not holding anything against the man she helped. Instead, she hopes the viral video can serve as a learning moment.