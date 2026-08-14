Who Was Prichard Colon? Boxer Left With Brain Injury After 2015 Fight, Dies At 33

Former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon has died at age 33, his father Richard confirmed on social media on Thursday (Aug 13). Colon was only 23 when he sustained a life-altering injury during his last-ever professional fight against Terrel Williams at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2015. During the 10-round fight, Williams repeatedly landed illegal blows to the back of Colon's head, resulting in a brain hemorrhage. Colon lived the rest of his life in a vegetative state, unable to walk or talk, and required 24-hour care.

In an obituary post, Richard detailed that his son was now in a better world, after bringing him to Puerto Rico on vacation to fulfill his wish.

"Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world," wrote Richard.

"I did everything possible to fulfill his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired but couldn't. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers."

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Who Was Prichard Colon?

Born in Florida, Colon's family moved to Puerto Rico when he was a child. From an early age, Colon displayed promise as a talented pugilist. He soon made his mark in the national amateur championships, winning five titles and earning a Youth Pan American gold medal, all before turning 20.

Colon turned pro in 2013 and tasted similar success in the super welterweight category. Competing in a total of 17 matches, Colon won 16, with 13 victories coming via knockout. His career's highest point came in 2015 when he knocked out former WBA champion Vivian Harris in the fourth round in September 2015.

A month later, Colon squared up against Williams in the fateful fight. He was disqualified after the ninth round when his corner mistakenly removed his gloves, believing the fight was over. Colon collapsed in his changing room after the fight, having repeatedly complained about punches to the back of his head.

The Puerto Rican had suffered a brain haemorrhage, and after having an operation to reduce brain swelling, he was placed in a coma for 221 days. Though Colon survived, the injuries forced him to retire. In images shared by his father online since the fight, he was often pictured in a wheelchair.

His parents filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50m (£37m) in damages against the ringside doctor and promoters connected with the fight. That lawsuit remains unsettled.