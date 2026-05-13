Kerala Ticket Checker Tracks Down Passenger To Return Forgotten AirPods: "Wonderful Gesture"

In a heartwarming incident that has drawn widespread praise online, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) from Kerala's Palakkad Division went out of his way to return a passenger's misplaced Apple AirPods after they were left behind on a train.

The incident, shared online on May 13, came to light after a passenger posted their experience on Reddit's r/IndianRailways community. According to the post, the passenger had been travelling in an AC 3-tier coach and had unknowingly left his AirPods on the lower berth after using them the previous night before falling asleep.

After passengers disembarked and the compartment was cleared, TTE Santhosh noticed the AirPods lying on the berth sheets. Instead of ignoring the item or leaving it behind, he used the passenger's PNR details from the reservation chart to retrieve their contact information and reached out to them directly.

The passenger reportedly had no idea the AirPods were missing until he received a call from an unknown number. The caller turned out to be Santhosh, who had boarded the train at Palakkad Junction in Kerala.

Initially, the TTE informed the passenger that the device could be deposited with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Mangaluru Central station. However, understanding that travelling all the way to Mangaluru would be inconvenient, Santhosh later offered to personally hand over the AirPods during his return journey later that evening. The passenger eventually met him at Kannur railway station around 7 PM and safely collected the misplaced earbuds.

"A big shoutout to Mr. Santhosh, TTE from Palakkad Division, for this wonderful gesture. In a world where we often hear complaints about Indian Railways, this was such a heartwarming reminder that honest and responsible people are quietly doing their jobs every day. Thank you, Mr. Santhosh. Indian Railways needs more people like you," he wrote.

Read the post here:

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community on Reddit

The story quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising the TTE for his honesty, sense of responsibility, and exceptional customer service. Several people described the incident as a refreshing example of kindness and integrity within the Indian Railways system.

One user wrote, "There's still hope for humanity. On another note, I have lost a few things like this in Kerala and found them, just not on trains."

Another commented, "same thing happened with my aunt also, she forgot her phone, she was travelling from MAQ to KZE and later TTE called my uncle(ticket was booked on his number) and later he gave it to RPF. I always appreciate the southern railways especially the Palakkad division for all aspects."