Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-747 Result Declared: Rs 1 Crore Top Prize Winner Announced

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya KR-747 lottery results on Saturday, March 21 at 3 pm. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number KT 889280 from Muvattupuzha.

Top Prize Winners

The second prize of Rs 25 lakh went to KR 204035 from Kannur, while the third prize of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to KS 210877 from Ernakulam.

Full Prize List

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

KT 889280 (Muvattupuzha)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000

KN 889280, KO 889280, KP 889280, KR 889280, KS 889280, KU 889280, KV 889280, KW 889280, KX 889280, KY 889280, KZ 889280

2nd Prize: Rs 25,00,000

KR 204035 (Kannur)

3rd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

KS 210877 (Ernakulam)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0677, 1833, 2049, 2421, 3682, 4334, 4819, 4934, 5120, 5505, 6145, 6320, 6397, 6423, 6626, 6868, 6975, 9172, 9979

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1734, 1825, 1953, 3218, 3922, 6346

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0014, 1211, 1544, 1649, 1871, 1915, 2141, 2166, 2332, 2409, 3393, 3454, 3635, 4029, 4544, 4600, 4729, 5275, 5712, 6341, 7214, 7720, 8501, 8677, 9982

7th Prize: Rs 500

0020, 0160, 0597, 0610, 0675, 0813, 0954, 0968, 1271, 1335, 1420, 1753, 1754, 1887, 1893, 2162, 2163, 2261, 2434, 2614, 2655, 3092, 3236, 3668, 3872, 4006, 4100, 4195, 4307, 4620, 4778, 5536, 6227, 6335, 6611, 6759, 6771, 6778, 6781, 7263, 7432, 7544, 7685, 7747, 7895, 8008, 8098, 8661, 8977, 9257, 9311, 9567, 9580, 9693

8th Prize: Rs 200

To be announced

9th Prize: Rs 100

To be announced

How to Claim the Prize

Winners must verify their ticket numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website. The original ticket must be submitted within 30 days of the draw. Prizes above Rs 5,000 require identity proof and must be claimed from the District Lottery Office or Directorate of State Lotteries. Smaller amounts up to Rs 5,000 can be collected from authorised agents.

Tax and Commission

A tax of 30 percent will be deducted from the prize amount. Ticket agents will receive a 10 percent commission on winnings.