Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-747 Result Declared: Rs 1 Crore Top Prize Winner Announced

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya KR-747 lottery results on Saturday, March 21 at 3 pm. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number KT 889280 from Muvattupuzha.
Top Prize Winners
The second prize of Rs 25 lakh went to KR 204035 from Kannur, while the third prize of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to KS 210877 from Ernakulam.
Full Prize List
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
KT 889280 (Muvattupuzha)
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000
KN 889280, KO 889280, KP 889280, KR 889280, KS 889280, KU 889280, KV 889280, KW 889280, KX 889280, KY 889280, KZ 889280
2nd Prize: Rs 25,00,000
KR 204035 (Kannur)
3rd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
KS 210877 (Ernakulam)
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0677, 1833, 2049, 2421, 3682, 4334, 4819, 4934, 5120, 5505, 6145, 6320, 6397, 6423, 6626, 6868, 6975, 9172, 9979
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1734, 1825, 1953, 3218, 3922, 6346
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0014, 1211, 1544, 1649, 1871, 1915, 2141, 2166, 2332, 2409, 3393, 3454, 3635, 4029, 4544, 4600, 4729, 5275, 5712, 6341, 7214, 7720, 8501, 8677, 9982
7th Prize: Rs 500
0020, 0160, 0597, 0610, 0675, 0813, 0954, 0968, 1271, 1335, 1420, 1753, 1754, 1887, 1893, 2162, 2163, 2261, 2434, 2614, 2655, 3092, 3236, 3668, 3872, 4006, 4100, 4195, 4307, 4620, 4778, 5536, 6227, 6335, 6611, 6759, 6771, 6778, 6781, 7263, 7432, 7544, 7685, 7747, 7895, 8008, 8098, 8661, 8977, 9257, 9311, 9567, 9580, 9693
8th Prize: Rs 200
To be announced
9th Prize: Rs 100
To be announced
How to Claim the Prize
Winners must verify their ticket numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website. The original ticket must be submitted within 30 days of the draw. Prizes above Rs 5,000 require identity proof and must be claimed from the District Lottery Office or Directorate of State Lotteries. Smaller amounts up to Rs 5,000 can be collected from authorised agents.
Tax and Commission
A tax of 30 percent will be deducted from the prize amount. Ticket agents will receive a 10 percent commission on winnings.
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