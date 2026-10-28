Karwa Chauth 2026: Here Are Some Thoughtful Gift Ideas To Make Your Wife Feel Special

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu women, who observe a nirjala fast and pray for the long life and good health of their husbands. This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 29 (Thursday), and the fast will end after women sight the Moon through a sieve and offer water (called Argya) using a traditional earthen pot called a karwa. On this day, husbands also give gifts to their wife to show love and gratitude for keeping the day-long fast. While flowers and chocolates are a classic choice, many partners look for something a bit more thoughtful.

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Here are some gift ideas the men can consider.

1. Spa voucher: Gifting her a spa day or arranging a professional home massage lets her unwind and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation after days of fasting and festive prep.

2. Gold jewellery: Any day, gold jewellery is a wise option, from an investment point of view as well. But it entirely depends on the budget. You can also opt for lightweight, minimalist gold items like a delicate chain or earrings that she can easily wear every day.

3. Health and wellness gadgets: Another thoughtful idea is gadgets is she loves tracking her daily routine, such as a smartwatch or a fitness band.

4. Foot massager: A relaxing spa day is good, but gifting a compact electric foot massager would be a wiser idea. It is a practical comfort gift she can use anytime she wants to relieve fatigue.

5. Fixed deposit: If you want to gift something secure and long-lasting, setting up a fixed deposit or a smart investment in her name is a way to show you care about her future security.

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6. Beauty and skincare hampers: Women also appreciate a customised basket featuring her favourite skincare essentials, like moisturiser, face mask, a body lotion, and more.

7. Dinner date: You can also take her to a nice restaurant she has been wanting to try, or cook her favourite meal at home after the fast is broken.

8. Handwritten letter: Men can also consider writing a letter; in a digital world, handwritten words carry immense weight. In the letter, you can write about favourite memories together and express your appreciation.

9. Personalised photo album: You can prepare a photo album or collage using pictures from your favourite trips, milestones, and everyday moments.

10. Weekend getaway for two: A small and relaxing getaway is also a good gifting option. Stepping away from the daily routine gives you both a chance to relax and recharge.