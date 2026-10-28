Downfall Of US Among 3 Chilling Predictions For 2028 By 'America's Nostradamus'

John Hogue, who is widely known as "America's Nostradamus," has released a series of stark predictions pointing to major geopolitical and economic crises by 2028, Metro.co.uk reported. While many self-proclaimed prophets are busy making predictions for 2027, Hogue's warnings drew attention because events happening next year may set the stage for what could happen in 2028. In his latest report, shared with The Sun, Hogue outlined three main warnings, drawing from his interpretations of historical prophecies and current global tensions.

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Downfall of America: According to the media outlet, Hogue claimed that the United States could lose its standing as a global superpower by September 11, 2028. According to him, the reasons were heavy national debt, severe inflation, rising fuel costs, and internal political issues.

West Asia Conflict: He also claimed that the escalating tensions involving Iran could potentially lead to targeted nuclear strikes on underground facilities. According to him, this could spark regional retaliation, putting US naval assets and military personnel at risk.

"Trump is 50-50 about going ahead with a nuclear strike on Iran," he said as quoted by the outlet. "It is a new pattern of danger I've been warning about for a long time now."

"When all stockpiles of Western - and particularly American - conventional weapons are exhausted, that will leave only bountiful tactical and then strategic intercontinental nuclear weapon stocks left to fight wars with."

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Long-Term Global Conflict: Hogue also suggests that ongoing standoffs in both West Asia and Eastern Europe could escalate into a prolonged global conflict lasting decades.

"The Third Antichrist will very soon be annihilated; twenty-seven years of blood his war will last. The heretics dead, captives, exiled," John said. "Blood[-soaked] human bodies, water reddened, hail ravaging [despoiling] the Earth."

While these dramatic forecasts have drawn widespread attention online, experts emphasise that they are purely speculative interpretations rather than grounded facts or guaranteed events.