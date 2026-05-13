Indian Weddings Now Feature 'Click Buddy' Teams To Take Instagram-Worthy Pics Of Guests

Renowned for their grandeur and opulence, Indian weddings have become even more extravagant in the social media era, with couples creating "Instagram-friendly" experiences. Taking this obsession with content to the next level, a guest recently discovered "Click Buddy," a novel service providing professional teams to guide guests on lighting, framing, and posing for the ultimate event photos.

In a now-viral post, a user named Sandeep Mall documented how a wedding organiser had invented a service offering that filled 'a gap nobody had formally named'.

"Indians never stop surprising me with their entrepreneurial instincts and nowhere is this more visible than at weddings," wrote Mall on X, adding: "At the one I'm attending right now, I spotted a service called Click Buddy. The concept is elegantly simple: a team of young women, fluent in the language of Instagram, whom you hand your phone to. They don't just point and shoot but scout the light, suggest a spot, and frame a feed-worthy shot."

Mall highlighted that the presence of 'Click Buddy' meant that guests did not have to make awkward requests to strangers and wait weeks for the official photographer's gallery to arrive.

"What struck me just as much was the sheer scale of the service economy that a single wedding now sustains. At my own wedding, barely ten people were hired - everything else, from serving food to managing guests, was handled by family and friends," said Mall.

Highlighting that it was a normal Marwari wedding, and yet the ratio of service providers to guests was around 3:1, Mall said Indian weddings were the largest generators of employment.

"The Indian wedding industry may quietly be one of the largest generators of service employment in the country. And somewhere in that ecosystem, one sharp entrepreneur figured out that memories are made in real time and wedding hosts will gladly pay someone who knows how to capture them."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were also amused by the creative idea, adding that it could be implemented in other places as well.

"Click Buddy would work fab in tourist places too, especially for solo travellers. In fact, they should open up other events too," said one user, while another added: "A wedding is probably the second or third largest industry in India with so much employment."

A third commented: "There's also young women who will shoot reels for your group/gang/guests/couple. They take care of full video editing after shooting reels on their iPhones."