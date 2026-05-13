Watch: 10-Minute Swiggy Instamart Delivery During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral, Company Reacts

Indian weddings and their preparations are known for their bittersweet moments and last-minute crises. But a new viral video has taken "wedding planning" to another level. The video shows a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner walking straight into a ceremony to drop off an "emergency" order. The video, shared on Instagram by user Supriya Mattapalli, shows the delivery executive navigating through guests and handing over the package, which is quickly rushed toward the mandap where a priest and family members are seated.

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The last-minute order was firewood for the havan - the sacred fire ritual essential to many Hindu wedding ceremonies. it appeared that the firewood was missing while the ceremony was going on. With priests, guests, and rituals already in progress, panic could have derailed the ceremony. Instead, someone placed an urgent order on Swiggy Instamart, the 10-minute grocery delivery service.

Seconds later, the delivery partner arrived, instantly becoming "the most important guest of the evening".

As the video spread quickly online, the company's cheeky reply made it even better. The company wrote: "Aur kuch chahiye?", Hindi for "Need anything else?"

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral with over 8 million views and more than 96,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented on the post, sharing their views. "You guys are amazing... so we can now use your services for wedding needs too," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This happens only and only in India," another user added.

"See how useful is our 10mins delivery and delivery boys," a third user noted.