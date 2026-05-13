Employee Opens Up About Joining Indian Firm After Layoff: "Finding Corners To Sit Alone"

A Reddit post detailing one professional's struggle to adjust to a traditional Indian company after being laid off from a Multinational Corporation (MNC) has gone viral. The user employee called the experience an "extreme cultural shock" and a "nightmare". The post, shared on r/IndianWorkplace subreddit, sparked debate about workplace culture, perks and expectations at a workplace. However, the employee later admitted that they felt "privileged and spoiled" by their previous job.

"Joined Indian Company after an MNC Layoff. I was laid off in January over email and was searching for jobs for 3 months. I was extremely stressed having been recently married and had to pay off car EMIs," the anonymous user wrote.

After over 200 applications and 3-4 rejections, the professional accepted a role at an Indian firm offering a 25% salary hike. "I did not think twice and accepted it after hearing all my ex-colleagues say the job market is very dry and more layoffs will happen."

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But the new workplace didn't look how he expected it to be. The new hire received a laptop "covered in insect debris" on day one. More troubling was the social atmosphere, as the post mentioned, "Nobody talks here."

The user revealed that his previous company sent him a joining kit, provided free health and wellness benefits, gave free meals, and conducted regular fun Friday sessions. "My calendar used to be full of events and invites and catchups. I worked from home most days and only went to the office once a quarter. And when I did, I ate lunch with the entire team," the user added.

"It's been almost a month here at this Indian company and for 20 days I have only been finding corners to sit alone and eat lunch by myself. Everyday I come to the office at 10 AM, wish good morning to 2 senior managers and just sit... the entire day. Alone. There are about 20 people who come and sit in the same room but nobody talks to each other," the employee added.

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See the post here:

"There have been no meet the team sessions. I have been given an old 2016 laptop that had insect poo on it. The only good thing is that I can escape this room and find a quiet spot in the common area to sit and work," the user added.

"I leave as soon as the clock hits 6 PM and reach home. It pays decent. 25% more than what I was making at the MNC. But this is a typical 10-6 without any bells and whistles."

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Social Media Reaction

The post garnered significant traction, with thousands of views and dozens of upvotes. "As an antisocial person, this is like a dream job. I hate all those MNC gimmicks that you listed," one user wrote. "True. They all very nice people and not toxic at all. Maybe it's just a different environment that I'll need getting used to. Thanks!" the employee responded.

"25% hike should make you forget all the compliants. You have a roof over your head, you can pay your emis, take care of your wife. I think that really matters," another user wrote.

"Apart from that laptop, things are fine, man. You're not being bothered by anyone or any such fake celebrations or fake formalities. They're all there to work, earn, and pay EMIs. It's a blessing to have such an environment," a third wrote.