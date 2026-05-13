'Kaddu', Beloved Delhi Airport Dog Missing For Months, Found Safe In Dwarka

Kaddu, a stray dog loved by frequent flyers and staff at Indira Gandhi International Airport, has been found safe in the Dwarka region. The news was shared on social media by user Tanya, who posted a video of Kaddu, with the caption, "Kaddu has been found. After months of relentless searching, she's finally safe." Kaddu is reportedly one of the two dogs missing from the Delhi airport. The video of the dog instantly triggered emotional reactions from animal lovers who had followed the case for weeks. However, NDTV can't confirm when exactly the dog was found.

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Watch the video here:

Animal welfare group 'Save Delhi NCR Dogs' shared another reunion clip on Instagram showing a woman activist breaking down in tears after spotting Kaddu. "We have the best news ever to share: Kaddu, our beloved airport dog, has been found! After days of searching, tireless trekking, and holding onto hope, Kaddu is safe and sound," the group wrote.

While reacting to the video, social media users called it the "best news of the day," praising volunteers who combed parts of Delhi to trace the dog. Activists confirmed Kaddu is now receiving care, rest, and medical attention.

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Who is Kaddu?

Kaddu is a 14-year-old female known for her calm and friendly nature. She apparently lived at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 for years. She went missing around March 26, triggering an alarm among local feeders and airport workers.

Her disappearance, along with another community dog named Brownie, became the centre of a larger controversy over the handling of stray dogs at IGI Airport.

Viral videos in early April showed a brown dog, Dholu, being tied with ropes and dragged across Terminal 1. Some alleged that Kaddu was also "forcibly relocated" by airport authorities. The incidents led to public outrage, with users demanding action with hashtags like #BringKadduBack and #JusticeForDholu.

The case reached Patiala House Court after feeders Rashim Sharma and Rekha Arora filed complaints. On April 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi called the police investigation "inadequate" and lacking "serious efforts".

The matter is listed for hearing on May 26. Delhi Police told the court they are taking a legal opinion on registering an FIR.

Airport's Response

Delhi International Airport Ltd has denied relocating dogs from the premises. In an April 7 statement, it said it follows a "comprehensive and well-established dog management programme" in line with Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, including feeding, vaccination, sterilisation and designated zones away from passenger areas.