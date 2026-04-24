Watch: Women Servers On Hoverboards At Indian Wedding Sparks Social Media Debate

Indian weddings are legendary for their grandeur, but the rise of social media has shifted the focus toward artificially curated experiences. More and more wedding organisers are now ditching tradition for vain and expensive gimmicks designed to go viral. In one such spectacle, the traditional catering was replaced by women gliding through the venue on hoverboards to serve guests. Dressed in matching, shiny, mini outfits and sneakers, the servers have stirred a debate on social media on the trend of modern Indian weddings.

In the now-viral clip, several women can be seen serving the guests sitting on sofas by riding the hoverboard to them. Balancing a tray and several beverages, a hoverboard-riding server can be seen reaching the end of the sofa, stepping off the device, and walking over to serve the drinks.

Other servers, meanwhile, balanced themselves on the hoverboard and continued serving the guests, who were rather unfazed by the spectacle.

"Anything happens in the wedding of rich people," the video shared by a user named @byomkesbakshy on X (formerly Twitter) was captioned in Hindi.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Ameero ki shaadi me kuch bhi chalta rahta hai 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/rtSDO08FGt — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) April 23, 2026

Also Read | 'Is This Normal?': Employee 'Uncomfortable' After Managers Ask About Family Wealth, Personal Life

'There's No Need'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 134,000 views as social media users called out the wedding organisers for investing in unnecessary gimmicks.

"This is such a crass behaviour. There's no need for it," said one user while another added: "Idiots, I really feeel sorry for the girls subjected to this."

A third commented: "When marriage turns into a business, all this nonsense happens. There's a reason why we have the biggest wedding industry in the world."

A fourth said: "Rich people have no brains. Like literally, they could actually spend on something genuinely substantial. I mean, like, this is a Hindu wedding. They could invest in civilisational institutions that can revive Dharmic intelligence and wisdom in a way that can build ecosystems."