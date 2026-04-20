Sudhir Pandey Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Walking Off Stage At <i>Ginny Weds Sunny 2</i> Trailer Launch: 'I Was In A Hurry'

The internet thrives on quick conclusions, and this time, it found its latest talking point in a viral video featuring veteran actor Sudhir Pandey.

The clip, taken from the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2, sparked chatter online, with many claiming that the actor walked off stage after being ignored by the team.

However, as it turns out, the story behind the clip is far less dramatic and much more relatable.

Sudhir Pandey Breaks Silence

Clearing the air, Sudhir Pandey dismissed the speculation and explained that there was no disrespect involved at all.

"There was nothing like being disrespected. I was launching the trailer with the team, I wanted to be there. I went to the stage with everyone, and was sitting in the front row before that. Whoever has shot this video may not have noticed that. When the announcement was made, I went up with everyone," he told HT City.

No One Cares To Notice Senior Actor... So He Quietly Walked Off The Stage 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/OFXDUTNBYh — Natasha ♡ (@natashaxtwts) April 18, 2026

The real reason for his early exit? A packed workday. The actor revealed that he had stepped out of another shoot just to attend the event and had already informed the team about his time constraints.

"The problem was I was in great urgency, because my shoot for another project was going on. So, I came to attend this trailer launch in the middle of the shoot. In fact, I had told the production house for Ginny... that I would come with a little urgency. The reason you see me walking off is going to the other shoot, I was getting messages."

"I have a fantastic role in GWS 2 and it's a good film. That's why I got permission from the other film's team. I am thankful to them for allowing it."

The actor also admitted he was unaware of the online uproar until later, but the reactions touched him.

"I didn't even know what happened, I saw later on social media. The kind of reactions I have received from concerned people.... I suddenly feel that yes, people have noticed my work and I am quite relevant in their memory."

About Ginny Weds Sunny 2

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The romantic-comedy is set to hit the theatres on April 24.

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