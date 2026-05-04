Indian Man In US Shows Tree-Lined Roads, Sparks Debate On Urban Planning

A video shared by an Indian man living in the United States has sparked a discussion online about how cities are designed and the role of greenery in urban spaces. The clip highlights roads lined with trees and shaded areas for vehicles and pedestrians.

The video was posted on Instagram by Sachin Sindhu, who showed streets covered with dense greenery, parked cars under trees and pedestrian-friendly spaces with shade.

In the video, he said that people should look at the entire road and see how cars are parked under the shade of trees, adding that it is not just one road and that further ahead there are more such examples. He pointed out that there is a bicycle track with trees planted alongside it and said that so many trees have been planted that sunlight does not hit the road, and both cars and pedestrians move under the shade of trees, adding that he would show another street.

Watch Video Here:

He pointed to another road surrounded by greenery and said that many trees have been planted, turning the area into what looks like a complete forest, adding that trees are present everywhere and that this is how cities are designed.

He further said that urban development should not come at the cost of nature, adding that one does not even need a sunshade on windows because of the trees. He said he does not know when people will understand that to develop a city, trees are not cut down but planted, and added that if trees had to be cut down in the name of development, they would have been removed first in developed countries, but instead trees have been planted everywhere.

The video was shared with the caption that development cannot be done at the cost of nature.

Social Media Reaction

The clip has received several reactions on social media, with many users agreeing with his observations. One user commented, "Trees are worlds most beautiful thing."

Another user noted, "I completely agree with you."

"We should adopt concept of urban planning," added a third user.