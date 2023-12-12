City Intimation Slip Out For Patents And Designs Exam To Be Held On December 21

The National Testing Agency will hold the All-India Competitive Examination for recruitment to the post of examiner of Patents and Designs on December 21, 2023. The examination will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The announcement of city of examination will be made on December 12-13, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their City Intimation Slip from the NTA website.

The admit cards will be available for downloading 3-4 days before the actual date of examination. The answer key for the exam will be made public for raising objections for any wrong answer on December 26-27, 2023. The results for the exam will be announced by first week of January 2024.

The exam will be conducted in three phases. The preliminary exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 21, 2023. This will be followed by a Mains Paper-1 which will also be held in the CBT mode. The Mains Paper-2 will be held in the Descriptive test in offline mode. The final evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be done based on interviews in the offline mode.

The exam is being held for 553 vacancies under DR quota in the Patent Office. The test is being conducted by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.