Fitness, Healthy Diet Not Enough? Shefali Jariwala Death Stokes Heart Fears

The death of 42-year-old Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame two decades back with the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, due to a sudden cardiac arrest, has shocked the nation. The death of a visibly fit celebrity known to follow a healthy schedule has left many questions and stoked fears, as one wonders if workouts and a healthy diet are enough to shield us from cardiac issues in the 30s and 40s.

These fears also play out against the backdrop of frequent reports of middle-aged individuals, many of them apparently fit, dying of heart attacks in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. Some blame vaccines, even though experts have trashed this link. Others talk about food adulteration, stress and lack of sleep as contributing factors that create long-term damage. Others have pointed to anti-ageing treatments that most celebrities use and wondered if they can have serious side effects. A definite answer on what led to Shefali Jariwala's death is awaited as the postmortem report is expected soon.

What Happened That Night

Shefali Jariwala's doctor has confirmed to NDTV that she was on anti-ageing treatment for the past eight years. Glutathione and Vitamin C, both used to lighten skin colour and improve texture, were reportedly part of her treatment. According to reports, she took a routine anti-ageing injection on June 27. Around 10 pm and 11 pm that night, she felt very sick. She started trembling and lost consciousness. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The preliminary findings were "low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition." Police have found anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gas-relief pills from her home. Bloating, studies have found, is a common side-effect of anti-ageing drugs like Glutathione. Police have questioned eight people in this connection so far, including family members, doctors and house helps. An official has said police did not find any sign of foul play.

The Puja Link

According to reports, Shefali fasted on June 27 for a Puja at her home. A doctor NDTV spoke to said administration of anti-ageing drugs during fasting or dehydration can be potentially harmful. Dr Anesh Jain, Consultant Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, "Although glutathione and Vitamin C are widely used in skin treatments, introducing such compounds in a dehydrated or fasted state can place unnecessary stress on the cardiovascular system. In rare cases, this can result in a dangerous drop in blood pressure, possibly leading to cardiac arrest."

Dr Jain added that most anti-ageing drugs are off-label, experimental, or cosmetic and "lack proper long-term cardiovascular safety data".

Doctor Explains Lifestyle Factors

Dr Dhirendra Singhania, Principal Consultant of Interventional Cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, has said major risk factors for heart attacks include steroids, lack of sleep, and hormonal therapies, especially in women.

"Celebrities try to maintain their appearance. We don't know what they do to achieve that. Lack of sleep is a known cardiac risk factor and many celebrities are awake, sometimes through the night," he said. "Steroids, drug overdoses, and hormonal therapies for women and oral contraceptives can contribute to heart attack risk." Other factors include stress and social media addiction, he said.

"Anti-ageing therapies do not have serious side effects, but if she also took any hormonal therapy, that might have carried side effects."

Why Shefali's Death Has Stoked Fears

The interest around what killed this 42-year-old performer stems from the fear surrounding heart attacks in middle-aged individuals, including several celebrities. Videos of people collapsing and dying - many of them with a healthy weight and a fit regime, often make it to social media, triggering questions on whether a single factor is responsible for these premature deaths. Over the past few years, several celebrities in their 40s and 50s have succumbed to sudden heart ailments.

These include singer KK (53), actor Puneeth Rajkumar (46), filmmaker Raj Kaushal (50), comic Raju Srivastav (58) and actor Sidharth Shukla (40). Actor and Miss Universe, 1994, Sushmita Sen (49) suffered a heart attack in 2023 and underwent angioplasty and stent placement. Most of these performers followed a fitness regime, and still succumbed to heart ailments, prompting questions about what went wrong. Shefali Jariwala is the latest name on the tragic list.