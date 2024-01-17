Patents And Designs Recruitment 2023 Main Exam City Slip Released, Check Details

Patents And Designs Recruitment 2023: The drive aims to fill a total of 553 vacancies.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city slip for the Main examination (Paper I and Paper II) for the recruitment of Examiner of Patents and Designs. Those who appeared for the preliminary exam can access their city slips on the official website of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade recruitment using their application number and date of birth. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 553 vacancies.

The Main examination for various fields is scheduled for January 25, 2023. Mains Paper-I will take place in the first shift as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), while Mains Paper-II, a descriptive test covering 14 disciplines, is set for the second shift on the same day. This examination spans a broad spectrum of subjects and is structured to assess candidates across these diverse disciplines.





The preliminary examination took place on December 21, 2023, across 103 cities nationwide. A total of 89,657 candidates had enrolled for the exam.

As per the recruitment notice, the objective of this recruitment drive is to fill vacancies in the aforementioned positions classified under General Central Service, Group 'A' Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500.

Patent And Designs Examiner Recruitment 2023: Exam Structure

The recruitment process involves four phases. Initially, candidates appear for the preliminary exams. Successful candidates will proceed to Mains I and Mains II exams (a descriptive test), followed by an interview for the selected candidates.