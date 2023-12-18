Patent And Designs Examiner Recruitment Exam 2023 Admit Card Out, Details Here

Patent And Designs Examiner Recruitment Exam 2023: Aspirants can obtain admit cards at exams.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Patent and Designs examiner recruitment exam 2023 (preliminary test). Aspirants can obtain the admit card by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The recruitment aims to fill up 553 vacancies in the patent office. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2023, across 103 cities nationwide. A total of 89,657 candidates have enrolled for the exam.

Candidates have already received information about the city and date of the examination through the city intimation slip. To download the admit card for the preliminary exam, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

"The candidates are required to download their admit card for the post of examiner of Patents and Designs (preliminary exam) from the website exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ w.e.f. 16 December 2023 using their application number and date of birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin," the official notification reads.

Patent And Designs Examiner Recruitment Exam 2023 - Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Select the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade link.

When the page is active, find and click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your application details and proceed with the submission.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and proceed to download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

Admit cards for subsequent phases of the exam will be released later for eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

Patent and Designs Examiner Recruitment Exam 2023 structure:

The recruitment process involves four phases. Initially, candidates must appear for the preliminary exams. Successful candidates will proceed to Mains I and Mains II exams (descriptive test), followed by an interview for the selected candidates. The results of the preliminary exam are expected to be announced in the first week of January 2024.