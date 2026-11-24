The adage "it takes a village to raise a child" holds truer than ever, especially as nuclear families become the norm. While caring for young children brings immense joy, the constant attention they require can make even basic everyday tasks exhausting. Recently, a mother of a five-month-old baby laid bare the jeopardy that comes with parenting in the absence of enough support from her spouse and family.

In a nearly three-minute clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the mother shared her pain, explaining how she was overwhelmed by childcare and household responsibilities while her husband indulged in office parties and outings with friends.

The woman detailed that she had become a mother for the second time and the little one barely slept during the day, which left her struggling to get through the most basic tasks.

"I have been walking around with him since morning. Once he turned five months old, I practically forgot what sleep feels like. He takes only three 20-minute naps throughout the day, then wakes up and wants me to walk him around," the mother said, adding: "His father couldn't care less, while our lives are turning into a living hell."

The woman said her frustration had only increased after the husband started playing cricket late at night, despite not having dabbled in his new hobby previously.

"If I call and ask why the match still hasn't ended, he tells me to speak properly," she said. "Just look at my face and see what condition I am in."

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As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the woman, highlighting that raising a child requires an entire support system and if her husband was not stepping up, she needed to have a frank conversation.

"I've been through this, and it's really exhausting. But that's part of parenthood. People like your husband need counselling," said one user, while another added: "I can understand her plight very well. The husband should have been her strength and support during this time. Instead, he has started his new passion."

A third commented: "I can completely understand her plight. My husband is a sailor, so he was never there. Fortunately, I stayed near my mom, so I used to drop them off at her house in the evening for 2-3 hours and get some time for myself."

A fourth said: "We are raising our second child. And yes, it is very difficult for us too. My wife is doing her best, and I am ensuring I take care of the baby before going to the office and after coming from the office. Giving her relief and some free time."