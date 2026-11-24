Just as fans across the world have been left overwhelmed by the richness of GTA 6's story and world, developers are also finding themselves blown away by how dramatically advanced and impressive Rockstar's newest offering is. Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzynski took to social media to express his professional anxiety about releasing the next CD Projekt Red game in a post GTA-6 world. Sarzynski joked that the game, which is currently codenamed Project Orion, was cancelled.

Describing GTA 6 as the 'single greatest artistic achievement,' Sarzynski said it was a miracle the game was produced, which had forced developers like him into 'depression'.

"GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real. Probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, I mean it. Scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle," wrote Sarzynski in a BlueSky post, adding: "Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now."

While Sarzynski was using hyperbole and humour to appreciate the game, he acknowledged the game developers who might be feeling apprehensive about being measured against GTA 6's success.

"Seriously though, I think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavour," he said. "GTA is impressive in a way all great art is: It expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed."

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Incidentally, Sarzynski is not the only developer to be in awe of GTA 6. Naughty Dog world design director Michael Barclay, who has previously worked on critically acclaimed games like Uncharted and The Last of Us Part 2, came up with a rather imaginative analogy to describe the technological leap gaming had taken with GTA 6.

"I've made video games for 19 years, and GTA VI appears to me as a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child," wrote Barclay in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

GTA 6 generated an estimated $3.79 billion (around Rs 35,126 crore) in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours of release, according to figures released by parent company Take-Two Interactive. The company said the estimate was based on worldwide sales, with 32.5 million units sold before launch, setting a new record across platforms.