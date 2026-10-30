Gujarati Tourists Call Nagaland 'Heaven', Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming video of Gujarati tourists exploring Nagaland has gone viral on social media, drawing praise for showcasing the state's natural beauty and warm hospitality. The clip, shared by the X account "From the Hills of Nagaland", shows a local resident interacting with a group of tourists from Gujarat during their visit to the northeastern state. When asked how they were finding Nagaland, the visitors spoke enthusiastically about its lush greenery, mountains, waterfalls and scenic landscapes.

One of the tourists remarked that Gujarat is largely made up of plains, while Nagaland offers breathtaking natural surroundings. Two members of the group went a step further, telling the local man recording the video: "You are heavenly placed. You are living in heaven."

The tourists were reportedly on their way to Dzukou Valley, a popular trekking destination located on the Nagaland-Manipur border. Situated at an elevation of about 8,000 feet, the valley is known for its rolling hills, seasonal flowers and panoramic views, making it one of the region's most sought-after trekking spots.

Sharing the video online, the X handle tagged Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, urging the state government to develop and promote more tourist destinations in Nagaland.

The video has since attracted widespread attention, with many social media users praising Nagaland's natural beauty and highlighting the growing tourism potential of India's Northeast.

The video quickly went viral, racking up more than 1 lakh views and drawing a flood of reactions from viewers. Many praised the interaction as a symbol of unity and cultural connection. One user wrote, "Hindi alone strung together two corners of India in a single garland."

Another highlighted the tourism potential of the Northeast, saying places such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland deserve as much attention as Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Some viewers, however, urged tourists to act responsibly and keep such destinations clean. Others called for greater promotion of Nagaland as a travel destination.

Many also appreciated the warmth shown to visitors from other parts of the country, saying it was heartening to see people welcoming fellow Indians with kindness and respect.