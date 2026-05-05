Gourmet Food, Mini Golf And Massage Chairs: Bengaluru's Google Ananta Office Wows Internet

A video showcasing Google's newly opened Ananta campus in Bengaluru has sparked widespread attention online, with many viewers comparing the workplace to a luxury mall due to its extensive amenities. The eco-friendly campus, which opened in 2025, is based on the "Garden City" idea. It has green "Aranya" forest zones and collaborative "Sabha" spaces that mix nature with modern work spaces.

The video, posted on Instagram by Arpita Dash, offers a walkthrough of the expansive office. It begins with multiple coffee corners that serve freshly prepared beverages, highlighting the campus' focus on comfort and convenience.

The tour then goes to fun places, like a mini-golf course, to show how important fun is to the campus along with work. Dash also explores the dining facilities, which feature a wide range of cuisines, from Indian and street food to Thai, Chinese, and Pan-Asian dishes, as well as salads and baked goods, giving the space a food-court-like feel.

"First stop, coffee corners. Multiple spots serving fresh coffee and tea made just how you like it.The next stop was mini golf because obviously meetings can wait; this cannot! And this was so cute. Khela mujhse jaa raha kuch nahi tha, but maza bohot aaya. Ab itna khel ke thak gaye the, so come, let's go get food. I mean, the options were not ending. Street food, Indian, Thai, Chinese, Pan-Asian, salads, breads, literally everything," she says in the video.

Dessert counters with a lot of choices make it even more appealing, and wellness features like massage chairs show that the company cares about the health of its employees.

"I could live here, not even kidding", the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has drawn significant engagement on social media, with many users expressing amazement at the scale and luxury of the workplace environment.

One user wrote, "Looks so cool." Another commented, "The massage chair after lunch is the real employee benefit."

Google offices

Notably, Google offices are famous for a "playful yet intentional" design philosophy that blends work, community, and wellness. Most campuses offer free gourmet meals and micro-kitchens stocked with snacks, alongside diverse wellness features like nap pods, meditation rooms, and on-site gyms offering specialized fitness classes.

To simplify personal errands, many locations include practical perks such as laundry services, medical staff, and tech support stations, while recreational spaces, ranging from arcade rooms and climbing walls to rooftop gardens, encourage social interaction and creativity. This comprehensive environment is tied together by commuter benefits like Wi-Fi-enabled shuttles and a pet-friendly policy, all aimed at fostering a community-centric and highly productive atmosphere.