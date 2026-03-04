Dutch Bride's Traditional Dance Tribute To Marwadi Groom Wins Internet: "This Is So Cute"

A video has captured the heartwarming moment when a Dutch bride surprised her Marwadi groom with a vibrant Rajasthani dance performance during their wedding celebrations. The bride, Lotte Leela, began her performance by walking toward her groom, Nilesh Nahar, while gently sprinkling flower petals. She performed traditional Rajasthani dance steps with joy and confidence, earning smiles and cheers from the wedding guests. To conclude the surprise, she playfully pulled her groom onto the dance floor to join her.

"When the Dutch bride surprises the Marwadi groom with a Rajasthani song," the video was shared on Instagram by Rituals To Reels.

Watch the video here:

Social media users praised the bride's enthusiasm and her thoughtful effort to embrace her husband's cultural roots.

One user wrote, "This is what people do in love. thiss is so cute, evil eyes off."

Another commented, "That ghoomar is just awesome," while a third wrote, "Very good looking couple."

"This is the colour of Rajasthan, it is called Rajasthan," a third said.

Stories of cross-cultural love often go viral for their heartwarming blend of traditions. In July 2025, American bride Rachel Charity Brown surprised her Indian groom by swapping a traditional white gown for a white lehenga. She even wore her dupatta as a bridal veil to pay tribute to his Punjabi heritage.

Another similar story is of German national Marcus, who married Rulan Verma in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki in March 2026. The groom famously arrived at his desi baraat dancing through a car sunroof to Bollywood beats, accompanied by 16 family members who all embraced Hindu rituals.