Watch: Little Girl Dancing To Rajasthani Song At School Function Is Winning Hearts

A video has surfaced on the internet of a little girl dancing at a school function. The performance seems to be a part of the Diwali function at school. Dressed in her school uniform, the girl can be seen dancing to a Rajasthani song 'Mera Balma Bada Sayana.' The undated video has amassed over 76,000 views so far.

The video has taken the internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, a user Gulzar_sahab posted a clip of a little girl dancing to the Rajasthani song. Hundreds of school children and teachers can be seen clapping and appreciating the little girl's performance. The dance moves, however, seem well-choreographed.

Watch the video here:

The Internet loved the dance moves by the little girl. A user wrote, "See the encouragement in her dance performance." Another comment read, "Very nice, So cute." The third comment read, "Wow, amazing dance by little baby. "

"School time is the best. Amazing dance performance by the little girl," the fourth expressed.

Dance videos on the internet are viral. Recently, a video of an elderly man dancing energetically for his wife went viral. A short clip posted by an Instagram user, Shruthi Vasudevan shows a 70-year-old man dancing energetically in a lungi and a white vest on the song Arabic Kuthi from the movie 'The Beast'.

The video shows an elderly man trying to impress his wife with his dance moves. The man dances his heart out. The video is receiving thundering applause from the netizens.

