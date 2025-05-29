Brazilian Nuns' Impromptu Beatbox And Dance Session On Catholic TV Is Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Brazilian nun showcased beatboxing skills on a live TV broadcast. Sister Marizele performed during a May 20 appearance on Catholic TV. She began with singing before transitioning into beatboxing rhythms.

A group of Brazilian clergy members is making waves online after an unexpected beatboxing and dance session during a live Catholic television broadcast.

The now-viral video features Sister Marizele, who surprised viewers with her beatboxing skills during a May 20 appearance on a Brazilian Catholic TV channel. Dressed in a traditional white habit and blue skirt, the nun began by singing before shifting into a lively beatbox performance, using only her mouth and tongue to create rhythmic sounds.

The cheerful display didn't stop there. Another nun soon joined in with some dance moves, followed by a priest in a black robe, who also took to the floor in an impromptu celebration of music and joy.

Clips of the trio's performance have been widely shared on social media, with many viewers drawing comparisons to the popular Sister Act film franchise starring Whoopi Goldberg. In the comments, users celebrated the joyful moment, noting that clergy members, too, once had youthful passions and talents.

One viewer wrote, "They were once teenagers who loved music - it's wonderful to see them share that with the world."

Another user wrote, "This is the best thing I've seen all day."

"There is something very wholesome about this," the third user wrote.