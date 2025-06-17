Meghan Markle Reacts To Viral <i>Baby Mama</i> Video: Reminder of A "Real, Fun Life"

Not long ago, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a video fo herself dancing while pregnant with daughter Princess Lilibet. It was a four-year-old video she shared to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday.

She talked about the viral clip of her and Prince Harry's dancing together, ahead of their daughter's birth, and how it has received a lot of love as well as criticism. Markle opened up about it on the candid clip from a recent interview on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.

Meghan Markle Opens Up About The Viral Baby Mama Video

In the video interview, Markle asked Grede if she had seen her Baby Mama dance?" The Ducchess of Sussex also shared that she is glad to be sharing more of her "authentic" self.

"We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, ‘Is that, is that her? Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers?" Grede said in response.

"But that's you, right?" Grede continued. "Like, that's you in a way that we kind of haven't been able to see you before.”

Grede added, "I did like a little secret cheer because I was like, well, that's what I kind of want to see from you. Like, I want to see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don't give a f**k' kind of thing."

"But also by the way, that wasn't yesterday," Meghan noted, "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life - a real, authentic, fun life - that's happening behind the scenes."

"I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms," Meghan added.

What Was The Video About?

In the video, prgenant Meghan is seen dancing to the popular TikTok song Baby Mama while Harry comically busts a move or two.

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!" read the caption of the video.

This was Megan Markle's and Prince Harry's take on the TikTok challenge of the time that featured pregnant women and their partners dancing to a song Baby Mama.