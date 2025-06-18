Indian Tourists Do <i>Garba</i> At Burj Khalifa In Viral Video, Internet Blasts Them For "No Civic Sense"

Whether it's a wedding baraat on the streets of London or having yoga sessions in Times Square, Indians have never shied away from expressing their cultural vibrance across the globe. That same excitement was evident in a recent viral video of a group of Indian tourists dancing to the popular Bollywood song Chogada on the viewing deck of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The video, uploaded by Dubai-based content creator @the_walking_lens_ on June 15, has sparked an online debate on the "civil sense" of Indians.

The video went viral within hours and has since garnered thousands of views, likes and shares. Some netizens hailed it as a brilliant representation of Indian identity, with one user saying that it was "sweet".

However, many users criticised the act as lacking awareness of local cultural norms and public etiquette.

One user commented, "Civic sense?? RIP". Another user asked why this is being glorified and "We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places."

"Why can't people of India adapt to the foreign culture and respect their traditions," another user wrote.

"Being an Indian..it's not necessary to glorify our culture everywhere... it's become embarrassing to other Indians who are residents of Dubai," commented another user.

Many other Instagram users echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that public performances in foreign countries require sensitivity to local customs and laws.

Detractors accused the group of lacking “basic civic sense” and argued that cultural pride must be balanced with cultural awareness.

Earlier this month, a group of Indian tourists in Austria faced online criticism after they insisted that local street performers play a Garba song so they could dance on the street.