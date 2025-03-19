Shefali Jariwala Is A Stylish "Water Baby" In A Chic Metallic Swimsuit

Shefali Jariwala is a "true water baby" and her Instagram is proof enough.

In yet another post, the actress posted another set of pictures from her pool day diaries and we are impressed. Here's what she posted.

Also Read: When Shefali Jariwala "Chases Sunshine," She Does It In A Black Scalloped Swim Set

For her latest look, the actress opted for a chic style as she slipped into a bronze metallic swimsuit that came with a one-shoulder pattern. Shefali Jariwala definitely knows how to bring her dash of glam to the pool and this look is proof enough. She kept it minimal with a no-makeup look and a bun was perfect to round off her look.

Before this, the actress made a glitzy case in an orange shimmery swim set as she looked stylishly ready for summer. She paired a plunging neckline strappy bikini top with matching bottoms to complete her look. Her nude glam with glossy lips and tied tresses perfectly sealed the beauty deal.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala's Golden Hour At Sea Is Complete Only In A Green Bikini And Blue Crochet Sarong