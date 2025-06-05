Meghan Markle Celebrates Princess Lilibet's 4th Birthday With A Throwback Pregnancy Video

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's birthday by sharing a nostalgic video from four years ago. The video shows Meghan Markle dancing with Prince Harry while pregnant with Lilibet. She shared some heartwarming photos ahead of Lilibet's birthday.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, marked her daughter Princess Lilibet's birthday by sharing a video of herself dancing while pregnant - captured four years ago.

The caption read, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do! (laughing emoji)"

In the now-iconic video taken in her hospital room, Megan is seen swaying in a black dress, cradling her baby bump as she danced her way toward the birth of her daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana.

Did you know that dancing before labour is an age-old tradition? It's believed to help prepare the body for childbirth. Rhythmic movement helps open the pelvis, ease anxiety, and stimulate the release of oxytocin - the hormone that triggers contractions.

At the time, Megan Markle and Prince Harry were recreating a TikTok challenge that featured pregnant women and their partners dancing to a song Baby Mama.

The post came after the former Suits star posted a series of heartwarming photos - one of her cuddling Lilibet, both with windswept hair on what appeared to be a boat ride, and another of her holding Lilibert just after her birth in 2021.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

In a separate set of photos, Markle also shared touching moments of Prince Harry holding their little princess soon after her birth.

"The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy's little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!" she captioned the post.

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on January 1, 2025 after a five-year break. Ever since her debut, she has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her Insta fam.