Meghan Markle Loves Shroom Coffee, A Beverage Now In India. Is It Better Than Your Regular Cuppa?

Mushroom Latte from Clevr. Screenshot: Clevr

Point to note here is that Meghan Markle was actually the company's first investor. During their conversation, Meghan and Hannah discussed many things (apart from the brand), including how Meghan turned to Ayurveda, an ancient Indian holistic medical system, during her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet (more on that in a bit).

Markle also talked about viewing "food as medicine" and the use of "adaptogens" like mushrooms, despite some people seeing the approach as unconventional.

"So, there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and diets for ages, acknowledged or not, but you say mushrooms, and people immediately attach a connotation. During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor, and a lot of it was about seeing food as medicine," she said.

She added, "When people hear mushrooms, they think I'm being hippie-dippy or super grounded. If you aren't familiar with adaptogens, you might go, 'Oh, that sounds a bit psychedelic and woo-woo.'"

BTW, mushrooms feature in Clevr's Superlatte, which contains Lion's Mane extract-a type of medicinal mushroom.

The Rise Of Shroom Coffee In India

Although Meghan and Hannah's brand introduced mushroom lattes a while ago, this trend is now gaining momentum in India too. New brands like Cosmix and Ace Blends are selling mushroom coffee, and the craze is backed by data. The Indian mushroom coffee market is projected to generate USD 188.1 million in revenue by 2030.

Today, you can get your hands on mushroom coffee not only from e-commerce platforms but also through quick delivery apps like Zepto. It's also become a viral hit on social media, where influencers promote it as a jitter-free alternative to regular coffee, boasting additional health perks.

What Are These Potential Benefits?

One of the key reasons behind the popularity of mushroom coffee is its potential health benefits. Thanks to a unique mix of caffeine and bioactive mushroom compounds, it's seen as a healthier alternative to regular coffee. These are some of the proposed advantages, according to websites that sells these coffee blend:

1. Reduced caffeine content and improved sleep

2. Stress reduction

3. Immune system support

4. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects

5. Cognitive enhancement and brain health

6. Gut health

7. Potential energy boost

So, Is It Worth A Sip?

We spoke to experts and explored scientific research to find out whether it's worth swapping your regular brew for mushroom coffee - especially since it can cost up to Rs 1,500 for 15 sachets.

A 2024 study examined three types of coffee, machine-brewed, instant, and traditional-each combined with two mushrooms: Cordyceps militaris and Hericium erinaceus (Lion's Mane). The findings?

Cordyceps militaris boosted mineral content in the coffee, adding magnesium, zinc, copper, sodium, potassium, and calcium

Hericium erinaceus increased iron levels.

Cordyceps also enhanced certain antioxidant compounds in the coffee.

Another 2020 study created a "Cordyceps coffee" by soaking green beans in extracts from Cordyceps militaris, Phellinus linteus, and Chaga. The result was a coffee rich in:

Cordycepin, known to boost energy and immunity

Beta-glucan, a fibre that strengthens immune defences and has antioxidant properties

However, most evidence still comes from lab or animal studies, human trials remain limited.

Is It Better Than Normal Coffee?

Komal Malik, head dietician at Asian Hospital, New Delhi, tells NDTV that mushroom coffee is indeed growing in popularity in India as part of the broader functional beverage trend. It typically blends regular coffee with medicinal mushrooms like Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, or Cordyceps, not for flavour, but for their health-supportive compounds.

However, she also cautioned that while the ingredients show promise, there aren't enough large-scale human studies to back strong claims.

Eshanka Wahi, a Dubai and Delhi-based culinary nutritionist and holistic wellness coach, and founder of Eat Clean With Eshanka, adds that these coffee blends are often lower in caffeine and may offer several health benefits-like those listed above.

According to Komal, mushroom coffee might be better than regular coffee if:

You're sensitive to caffeine

You're seeking extra health benefits

You want a smoother energy boost without the crash

But Eshanka warns that mushroom coffee isn't free from downsides. Possible side-effects include:

Digestive issues like nausea, bloating, or stomach upset

Allergic reactions such as itching or rashes

Fatigue

Kidney stress due to high oxalate levels

So, if you're considering switching your regular cuppa for a shroom-based one, it could go either way.

Should You Consume Adaptogens If You're Pregnant?

Now, back to the podcast. Meghan shared that she consumed adaptogens like mushrooms during her pregnancies. But experts urge caution.

Komal says pregnant women should avoid adaptogens, including medicinal mushrooms such as Reishi, Cordyceps, Chaga, and Lion's Mane, as there's insufficient clinical evidence on their safety in pregnancy. In fact, some mushrooms might affect blood pressure or hormone levels.

Some mushrooms might help to deal with stress. Photo: Pexels

However, Dr Rohan Palshetkar, Consultant IVF Specialist at Bloom IVF, Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home, Opera House, Mumbai says pregnant women can safely consume certain types of mushrooms like button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, or portobello-so long as they are properly cooked.

"Mushrooms, some of them, are rich in vitamins-especially riboflavin and niacin-which help in energy metabolism. They're also excellent sources of selenium, potassium, and copper, which support immunity and foetal development," Dr Rohan concludes.