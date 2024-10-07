Megan Markle Rewore The Glorious Red Carolina Herrera Slit Gown Which She First Wore In 2021

Repeating an outfit isn't passe anymore; it's sustainable. Take a look at Meghan Markle if you don't believe us. With Prince Harry away on work in Africa, the Duchess of Sussex is clocking in the hours too. Additionally, she's making sure her closet is working just as hard as she is. Meghan attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, which honoured the tireless work of the hospital's staff and supporters. What definitely wasn't tired was the ensemble she picked for the occasion, despite it being photographed for a public function the second time around.

Meghan Markle wore a stunning red gown by Carolina Herrera for the event. It featured narrow self-coloured straps close around her neck which led to a plunge at the neckline. The column-style silhouette had a straight-fit around her figure and showcased a slit down the centre, from her knees downward. Streamlining her look were red strap heels from Aquazurra and minimal jewellery from Cartier and Lorraine Schwartz. Keeping all focus on the dress, she wore a natural makeup look of brushed-back brows, glossy lips and sheer skin coverage which showcased her freckles. Completing it was her dark tresses parted down the centre and worn in curls.

Back in 2021, Meghan wore the same dress in its original form for a red carpet event. Though the appearances in the same dress are three years apart, Meghan's first turn in the Carolina Herrera creation featured its original overskirt, which added flounce to her form. She wore it with pointed red satin heels and her hair in a sleek bun updo.

If it's inspiration you needed to wear those dresses more than once, Meghan Markle will be that for you.

