Watch: US Man's Classical Dance On Famous Bollywood Song Mesmerises Internet

Alex Wong, a man from the United States, won the hearts of many social media users with his beautiful dancing to the famous Bollywood song Chhalka Chhalka Re. Earlier this week, Wong posted a dance video on his Instagram account, which was seen by thousands of people. His stunning performance was blended with intricate Bharatanatyam moves, which he did with a pretty smile on his face.

The song he picked is from the 2002 Bollywood film Saathiya. It was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Richa Sharma, Mahalaxmi, Vaishali, and Shoma.

In the caption, he wrote, "Recently I've been really wanting to take Indian dance class on a whim, so I started searching for classes. This was my first Bharatanatyam fusion class!"

"I found it difficult to coordinate the specific and traditional hands and footwork as it was like learning a new language! Thank you @tithi.raval for the wonderful class!!" he added.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered praise from online users, with people commenting on his grace and expressions. One user wrote, "Incredible that you branch out to other styles from different cultures! So inspiring."

"From an Indian classical danseuse - your performance was near flawless," one user wrote.

"You understood the assignment!! 10/10 was so graceful and filled with JOY!," another user said.

"Wow! Such grace and expressions! You are doing great and I couldn't say it is just your entry into Bharatnatyam!" one user said.

"Wow you did amazing!! I'm blown away!" one user said.