Pics: Rare Snow Hits Parts Of US In Summer, Internet Calls It "Pure Magic"

Parts of Montana, US, were hit by a rare storm, with many regions covered with snow in he first weekend of summer. A similar weather phenomenon was also seen in parts of the Rocky Mountains, also known as the Rockies, and the Cascade Range.

Astronomical summer began on June 20/21, but locals in some Western parts of the US experienced something "Cold But Pure Magic" - snowfall. Social media users shared photos and videos of snow, calling it "crazy" as millions of people across central and eastern parts of the nation are under a "heat dome" warning.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) alerted that parts of northern Montana will be hit by heavy and wet snow in higher elevations of Glacier National Park.

Snowfall in summer is rare, as it can occur during summer months in certain regions, often at high elevations or in areas with unique weather patterns.

Internet users shared photos and videos of snowfall. One user wrote, "Cold but pure magic!!"

"Friday might have been the first day of astronomical summer, but it looked a lot like winter on Mount Rainier in Washington," another user wrote.

"It's the first Saturday of summer and it's still snowing in the mountains across parts of the West," one user updated on X (formerly Twitter).

❄️ As those of us who have lived in Idaho for a while know, we can get snow any month of the year! Here's a look at our regional webcams this morning from Redfish Lake, Willow Creek/Gilmore Summits, & Pomerelle Mountain Resort. Enjoy the cooler temps/snow while it lasts! #idwx pic.twitter.com/lkAmsqYo2Z — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 22, 2025

Saturday 21 June 2025 first day of summer in the cascade ranges - all the wildflowers covered in soft falling snow ❄️💚❄️ #summer @Manningpark cold but pure magic!! pic.twitter.com/6PoNxRGVcN — Pacificnorthwestkate🇨🇦 (@pnwkate) June 21, 2025

Heat and humidity building across much of the eastern half of the country, meanwhile, 8 to 14” of snow expected in parts of Montana. A rare Winter Storm Warning issued in summer. @wgrz. Also per @KCRAHeather it's snowing near Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/iSAUClbmCG — Patrick Hammer (@Pat_HammerWGRZ) June 21, 2025

The NWS stated that snow totals could top out at 12 to 18 inches at elevations above 6,000 feet near Glacier National Park. Meanwhile, the rest of the Rockies and Cascades could see a couple of inches of snow fall at elevations as low as 5,000 feet.

Is the summer snow rare?

The Weather Channel reported that June snow is rare, but not unusual for the Rockies. Snow in June has fallen before in Denver; Flagstaff, Arizona; Salt Lake City and Tahoe City, California.

Snowfall in June was previously seen in the West in 2019, 2020 and 2023, and in the northern Rockies, it happened in July 2016.