Watch: Woman Wins Hearts With Stunning Dance, Internet Calls It "Real Beauty Of Indian Culture"

A video showcasing a woman's breathtaking folk dance performance went viral, with social media users praising her talent. In the Instagram video, the woman can be seen performing Bhavai, which is a traditional Rajasthani folk dance done while balancing heavy earthen pots.

Watch the video here:

The woman, dressed in a beautiful ethnic dress (lehenga-choli) and jewellery, can be seen dancing on a plate while balancing three earthen pots on her head. The video posted by an account named lok_nritya on August 17; however, it gained huge traction recently.

Social media users have praised the "real beauty of Indian culture." Another user wrote, "Talent, focus, concentration, balance and a lot of Beauty.. Poured in you. Amazing."

"Very very beautiful way you have done this hats off to you," one user commented. "Real talent and real beauty of india culture! Great Bharat!" another user said.

Bengaluru Professor's Stunning Dance

Recently, a video of Professor Pushpa Raj, a faculty member at Global Academy of Technology (GAT) in Bengaluru, went viral on social media platforms, with users praising his stunning dance moves to the iconic Bollywood song Muqabala. The caption of the Instagram video read, "One more banger performance by our professor."

In the video, which garnered millions of views, Professor Raj can be seen grooving to the song effortlessly, showing off some impressive moves. He also managed to fix a wardrobe malfunction. While dancing, one of his shoes flew off, and he then removed the other one and continued with his performance.