''Ye Temjen Ka Style Hai'': Nagaland Minister Joins Dancers Performing State's Folk Dance

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing and witty social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From keeping his fans updated with important life advice to posting videos showcasing the beauty and culture of his state, his posts often garner a lot of social media attention. On Wednesday, he shared a video wherein he was seen shaking a leg with dancers performing Nagaland's folk dance.

In the caption, he quoted Paresh Rawal's iconic dialogue from the 2000 film Hera Pheri.

He wrote, "Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen ka style hai. Nagaland mein kuch kuch nahin, bohot kuch hota hai. Aao kabhi Nagaland pe." (This is not Baburao's style, this is Temjen's style. A lot of things happen in Nagaland, come visit Nagaland)

Watch the video here:

Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen Ka Style Hai 😜



Nagaland Mein Kuch Kuch Nahin, Bohut Kuch Hota hai..!



Aao Kabhi Nagaland Pe... 😁

In the video, several dancers donning traditional costumes can be seen performing a Nagaland folk dance. Mr. Along also joined them and enthusiastically danced with them.

Needless to say, the video is swiftly going viral. Since being shared, the clip has garnered 1.3 lakh views, 8,211 likes, and more than 650 retweets. Twitter users loved his joyful spirit and appreciated him for showcasing Nagaland's culture. Some also posted funny responses.

One user wrote, ''Keep Rocking Bro... Stay Blessed Always.'' Another commented, ''You are more stylish than Baburao.''

A third said, ''Great to see that you have kept the art alive..!!!'' A fourth added, ''Amazing!! Quite fascinated.''

Prior to this video, he shared an image that provided a lighthearted glimpse of the traditional rice beer of Nagaland. He used a famous punchline from a soft drink commercial in his tweet and wrote in Hindi (Aaj Kuch Toofani karte hai ), which, when translated to English, reads as "(Let's do something crazy today)... The Taste of Rice Beer...".