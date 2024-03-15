Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Inspires Fitness Goals With Witty Gym Video

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along working out in an outdoor gym. (Image:@AlongImna/X)

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is not just about politics; he's also a source of inspiration and motivation for many on social media. His recent post on X has garnered attention, as it showcases his dedication to fitness while delivering a message of resilience and positivity.

The video, shared on March 14, features the minister sweating it out in an outdoor gym, accompanied by another individual.

The video captures the minister's workout routine on an air walker. As the session progresses, he receives advice on technique, emphasising the importance of proper form. "Dil to bachcha hai ji" [The heart is still a child], the minister captioned the video. Background music, "Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji" from the movie Ishqiya, adds a touch of nostalgia, resonating with viewers.

Since its posting, the video has garnered significant traction, amassing over 31,000 views and 3,200 likes. The post has been widely shared and reposted, with users expressing their admiration and motivation in the comments section. One user hailed the minister as the "OG happiness minister," while another commented, "My best inspiration for happiness."

This isn't the first time the Nagaland minister Along has used social media to spread positivity. Previously, he shared a video featuring Indore's dancing cop, who entertained while managing traffic with Michael Jackson-style moves. Alongside the video was a thought-provoking caption encouraging individuals to create their platforms for self-expression and growth.