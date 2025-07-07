Advertisement
Naveen Patnaik Discharged From Mumbai Hospital After Surgery

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha assembly underwent the medical procedure on June 20.

Naveen Patnaik Discharged From Mumbai Hospital After Surgery
Hospital sources said that he was discharged as his health condition improved.
  • BJD president Naveen Patnaik was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Monday
  • He underwent spine surgery for cervical arthritis on June 20
  • Patnaik will remain in Mumbai until doctors advise his return to Odisha
Bhubaneswar:

BJD president Naveen Patnaik was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis, a party leader said.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha assembly underwent the medical procedure on June 20.

"The LoP has been discharged from hospital on Monday. He will stay in Mumbai for now. Doctors will suggest when he can return to Odisha," BJD leader Santrupt Mishra said.

Hospital sources said that Mr Patnaik was discharged as his health condition improved.

In the absence of Patnaik, the BJD's 15-member committee led by vice-president Debi Mishra is looking after party affairs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik Health News, Naveen Patnaik Discharged
