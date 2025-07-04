Odisha Surpasses Kerala in School Rankings, Naveen Patnaik Credits 5T Initiative

Following Odisha climbing to Rank 5 nationally in school education ranking 2023-24, former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, expressed his joy and said that under the 5T initiative, the previous Biju Janata Dal government had transformed about 7000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students.

In a post on X, former CM Naveen Patnaik shared, "Glad to share that Odisha has earned 5th rank nationally in School Grading System, as per Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0) Report released by Government of India. Odisha has achieved score of 595.6 and secured PRACHESTA-3 grade for the academic year 2023-24, up from 14th in 2019. The PGI 2.0 evaluates school education through 73 indicators across two categories: Outcomes and Governance & Management."

"Under our #5T initiative, we transformed about 7000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students. We always believed that #NewOdisha will be built by empowering every child with the power of education. Glad that the robust foundation for government school education helping students excel. Thank all the teachers, parents, administrators and support staff for the huge transformation. #OdishaLeads," he shared.

In a post on Instagram, the former aide of Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian, shared that Odisha was above Kerala in education rankings under the performance governance initiative.

V K Pandian said, "When 5T targets were being set up across sectors in 2019 , Honble CM Naveen Patnaikji @naveen_odisha had stated that a credible 5T target in school education would be for Odisha to cross Kerala . It sounded impossible at that time. But we could achieve this transformation milestone."

"The Performance Grading Index ( PGI ) of the Government of India which assesses school education across 73 indicators, has placed Odisha at No. 5 among all the states in 2023-24, higher than Kerala. This achievement is stupendous, especially as Odisha was in the bottom category of states previously," he said.

He congratulated the entire team for moving up in the school education ranking from 24 to 5.

"Congratulations to the entire team who made this happen in a record time . It was not an easy task to go from being 24 in all India ranking to number 5. The hard work and dedication that has gone in from all quarters has made this possible. Thanking the students , parents, community leaders, PRIs, people's representatives, SMCs and government officials who made this transformative target under 5T come true," he further shared.

