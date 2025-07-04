Sexist remarks by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua - targting the BJD's Lekhasri Samantsinghar - have led to yet another fierce showdown between the ruling and main opposition parties in Odisha.

The remarks have been condemned as 'misogynistic' and 'derogatory', and invited sharp responses from Ms Samantsinghar and her party boss, ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua against a respected BJD woman leader are extremely unfortunate," Mr Patnaik said, "Attempting to assassinate a woman's character.. is a reflection of a perverse mentality and aimed at suppressing women's voices."

In a long and scathing X post the BJD boss also called out senior BJP members for their "profound silence", and said, "Not a single leader has come forward to condemn such reprehensible remarks... the silence clearly reveals the stance of the ruling party in public."

ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକ ସନ୍ତୋଷ ଖଟୁଆଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ବିଜେଡିର ଜଣେ ସମ୍ମାନନୀୟା ନେତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଏପରି ଅପମାନଜନକ ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଏବଂ କଦାପି ଗ୍ରହଣୀୟ ନୁହେଁ।



ରାଜନୈତିକ ପ୍ରତିଉତ୍ତର ଭାବରେ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣରେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଚରିତ୍ର ସଂହାର କରିବା ରୁଗ୍ଣ ମାନସିକତାର ପରିଚୟ ଏବଂ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱର ଚପାଇ ଦେବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ। ଏହା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 3, 2025

But Mr Patnaik wasn't done yet.

The BJD chief - whose 24-year reign as Chief Minister crashed to a halt last year, after the BJP's shock election victory - also ripped into the saffron party for failing to respect women, and said, "Hearing such derogatory words from an MP is utterly intolerable and inhumane."

'Dear Modiji... Please Listen...'

Ms Samantsinghar responded on X too.

She shared a video of Mr Khatua speaking, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "Dear Modiji... please listen to your MLA from Odisha talking about women politicians... I know you have competent and intelligent Odia officers... please ask them to translate for you."

Dear Modi Ji @narendramodi,



Please listen to your MLA from Odisha talking about women politicians. This is true blood bjp neta giving true salute to women. I know you have very competent and intelligent Odia officers in @PMOIndia and Party. Pl ask them to translate for you.… pic.twitter.com/l1f83N1BUO — Lekha Samantsinghar (@DrLekhaShree) July 3, 2025

"After listening to it, we will see if you still have motivation to talk about 'naari ka samman' ('respect for women)', or Operation Sindoor," Ms Samantsinghar, who joined the BJD from the BJP in April last year, shortly before the Lok Sabha and Assembly election, said.

The reference to Op Sindoor - India's armed response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - was particularly fierce. Sources said the operation had been named by Mr Modi because 'sindoor' refers to the vermillion mark Hindu women wear on their forehead after marriage.

Op Sindoor was meant to avenge the honour of the women whose husbands were killed in Pahalgam, most after the terrorists established their religious identity.

Ms Samantsinghar also said the BJP's attitude towards women had led to an increase in levels of violent crime against in the state. "Your promise for women will sound hollow if you fail to take action against such misogynistic elected representatives," she warned the PM.

Mr Kathua has not yet responded to criticism from the BJD leaders.

BJP Leader Arrested

The BJP-BJD tension has only been exacerbated by the Kathua-Samantsinghar row. The two parties also clashed over the horrific assault of an Odisha government officer.

BJP leader Jagannath Prasad has been arrested for the attack on Ratnakar Sahoo; videos showed Mr Sahoo being pulled out of a govenment building by a mob, thrown down the stairs, and then dragged down the driveway while some of the goons kick him.

I am utterly shocked seeing this video.



Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated… pic.twitter.com/yf7M3dLt9C — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 30, 2025

The horrific video provoked another strong reaction from Naveen Patnaik, who urged his successor, Mohan Charan Majhi, to take "exemplary action" against those responsible and, "more importantly political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this shameful attack".

READ | BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Arrested Over Assault On Officer

On Friday morning Mr Prasad surrendered before the police and was arrested.

He said he had publicly condemned the attack and said, "Despite no evidence of my involvement... the OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) has been demanding my arrest."