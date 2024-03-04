''Dear Along...'': Nagaland Minister Shares Sweet Note He Received From IndiGo Crew

Nagaland minister received a note from Indigo cabin crew special note on flight

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his quirky humour and entertaining captions. His posts attract a lot of social media attention, whether he's sharing videos that highlight the state's natural beauty or updating his followers with helpful life advice.

This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared a picture of a sweet note he received from the IndiGo cabin crew during his recent flight to New Delhi. The note from the crew said, "Dear Along, Thank you for choosing IndiGo as your travel partner."

The minister posted the picture of the note on his official X account and also uploaded a heartfelt picture with one of the air hostesses.

मन में लड्डू फूटा ?



मेरा भी ☺️, इस बार 400 पार! pic.twitter.com/OuCUCOm3A3 — Temjen Imna Along(Modi Ka Parivar) (@AlongImna) March 4, 2024

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed nearly 2 lakh views and a flurry of comments. One user wrote, ''Would be an amazing bookmark,'' referring to the note.

Another user joked saying, ''Sir the thank you notes given to you regularly are motivating me to try luck in politics.'' A third commented, ''Benefit of being handsome is getting a chance to click photos with beautiful fans.''

A fourth added, ''Very sweet guy. Enjoying life fully.''

This isn't the first time he has received a heartfelt note from the IndiGo crew. In October last year, he shared a picture of a similar endearing note by the Indigo crew which read, "Dear Sir, it was nice having you on flight 6E (513) DEL-CCU. You were looking so cute like you always do. I should have given you my phone number but we have the same "surname" so we are basically "Brothers and Sisters". Thank you for flying with IndiGo."

Last week, he also shared a video of Indore's famous dancing cop. Along with the clip, Mr Temjen shared an inspiring message for his fan followers. The clip featured traffic constable Ranjeet Singh, who has been using Michael Jackson's 'moonwalk' dance moves while managing traffic in Indore for the past 16 years. "Don't wait for the right platform to flaunt your moves, build the right platform yourself," the minister wrote in Hindi.