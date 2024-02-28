Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along Praises Dancing Cop For His Unique Traffic Management

The video has accumulated more than 50,000 views.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his quirky humour and entertaining social media captions. He also regularly updates his followers on important life advice and heartwarming videos. This time, the minister once again grabbed the attention of his X (formerly Twitter) followers by sharing a video of Indore's famous dancing cop. Along with the clip, Mr Temjen also shared an inspiring message for his fan followers.

The clip shows traffic constable Ranjeet Singh, who has been using Michael Jackson's 'moonwalk' dance moves while managing traffic in Indore for the past 16 years. "Don't wait for the right platform to flaunt your moves, build the right platform yourself," the minister wrote in Hindi.

अपने Moves दिखाने के लिए सही Platform का इंतजार मत करो, Platform को सही खुद बना लो! 😉 pic.twitter.com/5WE4plySsH — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 27, 2024

In the video, the cop is seen controlling traffic on a busy road while performing his epic dance moves.

Mr Temjen shared the video on Tuesday and since then it has accumulated more than 50,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. "Great attitude, to make a mundane activity enjoyable," wrote one user. "Jai Ho Temjen Imna Ji! Right video selected for Excellent message to everyone," commented another.

"This is awesome," expressed a third user. "Truly Inspirational quote," added a fourth user.

Notably, Mr Singh is quite popular on social media because of his unique style of managing traffic. He has around 235,000 followers on Instagram. Earlier this week, he even posted a picture with comedian Bharti Singh.

Meanwhile, Mr Inma Along is an active social media user. Earlier, he shared a funny video in which he was seen struggling to get out of a shallow water body despite being helped by three people. He used his hilarious post to also advise people to check a car's NCAP (New Car Assessment Programs) rating before buying to know the safety standards of the vehicle.

"Aaj JCB ka Test tha! (Today was JCB's test) Note: It's all about NCAP Rating, Gadi Kharidney Se Pehley NCAP Rating Jarur Dekhe. Kyunki Yeh Aapke Jaan Ka Mamla Hain (Before buying a car, definitely check the NCAP rating. Because it is a matter of your life)!!" Mr Inma Along wrote in the caption of the post.