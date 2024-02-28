'Got To Bookmark This': Bengaluru Woman's Unique Ad For Flatmate Goes Viral

Several X users lauded Ms Dubey for the effort she put into the advertisement.

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, is known for its unique culture and allure that keeps inviting people to work there. The city has recently also been the focus of several online memes that highlight the unique events that could only happen there. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments can be found all over the internet. Now, a Bengaluru woman's post on X for a flatmate is going viral on social media because of its unique approach. User Udisha Dubey, who according to her LinkedIn profile is an IIT Roorkee graduate and an associate at Goldman Sachs, is looking for a flatmate to share her 2BHK house in Koramangala.

For her advertisement, Ms Dubey likely used a design app to share photographs and information about the house. "Flatmate Alert! Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe," she wrote in the caption of her post. Ms Dubey also revealed the other details, including the rent price, deposit and move-in date. "Please repost for visibility & DM for deets!" she added.

Take a look below:

🔈🔈Flatmate Alert!



Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.



Rent - 13,750 pp

Deposit - 50k

Move-in date - 1st April



Please repost for visibility & DM for deets! @BangaloreRoomi@peakbengaluru 🌞 pic.twitter.com/8ctJDznwVp — udisha (@puffyter) February 26, 2024

Internet users were quick to react to Ms Dubey's post. Several users lauded Ms Dubey for the effort she put into the advertisement and for the arguably low rent she asked for.

"Can you make me a matrimonial ad with design touches like this wow," one user wrote. "Got to bookmark this to take some lessons from you on how to present!!" commented another.

"This is one of the best way to post a room vacancy, absolutely loved the editing and vibe!" a third user expressed. "The rent almost seems impossible deal for Koramangala. Well done," added another.

Also Read | Chess Player Tania Sachdev Asked Internet To Edit Her Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

Earlier, another Bengaluru woman's unique approach to finding a flatmate had gone viral on social media. Karuna Tata aged 22, set up profiles of her room on popular dating applications like Tinder and Hinge to find a person who could replace her as a flatmate in her current house.

Ms Tata took to X and shared that her room is named as "Kholi number 420", referencing the popular song from Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Amar Akbar Antony'. She stated that the room is part of a three-bedroom apartment in Singasandra and is close to pharmacies and supermarkets. Further, there are no restrictions on vegetarians or non-vegetarians. According to the profile's bio, the room is a "queen of aesthetics" and is searching for a committed partner.