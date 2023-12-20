Watch: Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of Students Learning Through Practical Education

"Excellent teacher," said a person.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is the internet's favourite politician. He is popular for his amusing and witty social media posts and is also skilled at communicating ideas and promoting his native state. He recently shared a picture of the importance of practical learning among school students and said that every school in the country should impart the same.

In the video, a teacher is shown teaching her students the names of several vegetables. However, the teacher had told each child to bring a vegetable, rather than only learning the names by looking at the photos and reading from a book. The kids then identify for the teacher which vegetable they have, including peas, bitter gourd, brinjal, radish, cucumber, ginger, tomato, cabbage, capsicum, carrot, potato, mushroom, and garlic.

हर स्कूल में ऐसी शिक्षा व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए और हर शिक्षक ऐसा! pic.twitter.com/n5Vq9O1RiU — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 18, 2023

"The Impact of Practical Education on Quick Recall," Mr Along wrote in the caption and added in Hindi, "Every school should have such an education system and every teacher should be like this!"

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 80,000 likes.

"It's real education.. this way all children would know the names of vegetables. Many of the students of top class schools may not be knowing the names of vegetables and cereals," said a user.

Another said, "oh very nice.. If my class was like this i will score 10/10 and then eat that tomato too..."

"The kid showing chilly demonstrated in most beautiful manner, so natural !" said a third person.

"Excellent teacher," added a person.

