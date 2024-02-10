'JCB Ka Test Tha': Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along After Getting Pulled Out From Muddy Pond

In the clip, Mr Inma Along is seen struggling to get out of the muddy pond.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his quirky humour and entertaining social media captions. He also regularly updates his followers on important life advice and heartwarming videos. This time, the minister once again grabbed the attention of his X (formerly Twitter) followers with a funny video in which he was seen struggling to get out of a shallow water body despite being helped by three people. He used his hilarious post to also advise people to check a car's NCAP (New Car Assessment Programs) rating before buying to know the safety standards of the vehicle.

"Aaj JCB ka Test tha! (Today was JCB's test) Note: It's all about NCAP Rating, Gadi Kharidney Se Pehley NCAP Rating Jarur Dekhe. Kyunki Yeh Aapke Jaan Ka Mamla Hain (Before buying a car, definitely check the NCAP rating. Because it is a matter of your life)!!" Mr Inma Along wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, Mr Inma Along is seen struggling to get out of the muddy pond. He is seen being pushed by one person from behind, while two others try to pull him out from the front. However, the minister keeps slipping in the wet mud. He then stops in between, but after a few more attempts, he emerges out of the water body and thanks the people who helped him.

Mr Inma Along shared the clip just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 114,000 views and over 8,000 likes.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "We need politicians like him in our country. Watching this video, not for a second will you feel he's one of the biggest politicians in India. Instead, you'll feel like a common man enjoying with his people. Such a down-to-earth leader he is @AlongImna".

Another added, "It's wrong to say this but you're pure love! Just the sweetest thing I've seen today".

"Hahhahaa...You're one so hearty soul...Keep smiling and spread smiles Sirji..Stay blessed," expressed a third. "Haha. Most humble and funny person without being toxic to anyone. Keep spreading smiles sir," commented another.

Meanwhile, Mr Inma Along is an active social media user. Last year, he shared a picture of a gift he sent for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone when he met her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Mr Imna Along met with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone. The minister gifted a locally sourced organic pumpkin and humorously connected the gesture to Deepika's role as Mastani in the film 'Bajirao Mastani', implying a recognition of Nagaland's special vegetables.