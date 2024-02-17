Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Shares Shilpa Shetty's Atta Grinding Video, X Reacts

Image Credit: X/@AlongImna

We can all agree that nothing beats the flavour of homemade food. No matter how much you love to binge on restaurant dishes, the taste of simple dal and chawal just hits differently. It fills your heart with glee, satisfies your soul, and makes you feel at home. Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along surely agrees with it. The politician is known for spreading smiles and joy among the masses with his interesting social media posts. He has done it again, this time upholding the rich culinary traditions of India, more specifically, the rural method of grinding grains on an atta chakki.

The minister recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing a woman grinding wheat with a traditional atta chakki. The enormous circular cooking utensil, in the form of a manual stone grinder, has been a staple of Indian kitchens for many years. But there's another reason why the video has appealed to the online community. It is because the clip features Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty joining the woman in the act of grinding wheat. Speaking about his fondness for home-cooked meals, Temjen Imna Along wrote, "Chakki da aata, makki ki roti with sarson da saag...waah ji waah!" Take a look:

Chakki da Aata, Makki ki Roti with Sarson da Saag...Waah ji Waah! 😋 pic.twitter.com/GIt4klkLxc — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 15, 2024

The video begins with the woman putting wheat into a small opening on the atta chakki and continues to spin it. Soon, Shilpa Shetty makes an appearance attempting the process. While at first, she struggles to wheel the huge object, under the guidance of the woman, the actress succeeds. With a beaming smile, she appears to enjoy the process of grinding wheat at the most grounded level.

People were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "Nowadays, people buy expensive workout equipment, whereas this chakki served as exercise equipment while making atta from wheat, and you knew the atta wasn't adulterated."

Nowadays, people buy expensive workout equipment, whereas this chakki served as exercise equipment while making atta from wheat, and you knew the atta wasn't adultered. — letsTalk (@letsTalkToLearn) February 16, 2024

"Roti prepared from this chakki is very tasty," added another.

इसकी रोटी बहुत स्वादिष्ट होती हैं — Ashok Rajpurohit साँचोर (@ACRajpurohit1) February 15, 2024

A user called the minister "amazing" for digging up India's culinary roots.

Bhai lajabav ho aap love from faridabad haryana — 🇮🇳The Yogadhyay (@K40069Mukuund) February 17, 2024

"Welcome to our country. In our Rajasthan, we will feed you our local food," greeted another individual.

आपका स्वागत है म्हारे देश में

म्हारे राजस्थान में 🙏 आपको खिला देंगे हमारा देशी खाना — Dhulendra Raika (@dhulendraraika) February 15, 2024

Have you ever tried using a traditional chakki before? Tell us in the comments below.